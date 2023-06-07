TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

TEGNA has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

