TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.364 per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TELUS Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$25.33 and a 12-month high of C$32.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.60.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.17.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

