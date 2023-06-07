Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.52

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 24547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Tennant Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $158,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,597 shares of company stock worth $792,554. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

