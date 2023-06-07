Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.00. 4,420,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,081. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $552,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,962,000 after purchasing an additional 101,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

