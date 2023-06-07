The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,396. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.91 and a 200 day moving average of $201.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.