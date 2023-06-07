The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Buckle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:BKE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Buckle by 1,362.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

