The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.70 (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,921. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,128.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 668.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 659.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 537 ($6.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($8.58).
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile
