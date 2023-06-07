The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.70 (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,921. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,128.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 668.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 659.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 537 ($6.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($8.58).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

