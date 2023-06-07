The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.53% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $25,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.79. 55,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,820.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.77 and a 52 week high of $149.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.