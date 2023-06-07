The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0234 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HOKCY remained flat at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,573. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

