The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,351 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Kroger worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 12,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kroger by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,260,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Shares of KR opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

