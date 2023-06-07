The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kroger were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

