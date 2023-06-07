The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $86.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

