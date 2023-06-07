THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE THO opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

