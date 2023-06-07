TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 276,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 544,812 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TIM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TIM by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 64.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

