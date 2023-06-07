Traders Buy Large Volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Put Options (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 88,399 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 319% compared to the average daily volume of 21,114 put options.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

