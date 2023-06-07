Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Trading Up 5.3 %

Travelzoo stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $131,563.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,885,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,442,837.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,045. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.