Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

