TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.50

Shares of TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 39523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.
Several research analysts recently commented on TXO shares. Raymond James started coverage on TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $558,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,156,000.
TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.
