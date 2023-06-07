Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 7.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $126,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.86. 174,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.05 and its 200 day moving average is $343.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,386 shares of company stock worth $8,014,856. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.