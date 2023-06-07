TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Trading Up 0.1%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZPSU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.