U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,254,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,603,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,841,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Argus cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

