U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

