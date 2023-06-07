U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of GROW opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.11.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Featured Articles
