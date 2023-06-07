Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.66. 255,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 551,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Specifically, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,781,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,183. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Udemy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Udemy by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

