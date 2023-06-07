Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.00 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.69. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,748 shares of company stock worth $3,987,078. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

