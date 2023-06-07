Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Tops $59.44 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $59.44 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00017323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00335546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.75711769 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 690 active market(s) with $49,971,873.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

