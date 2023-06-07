Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

