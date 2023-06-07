Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 22,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 63,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Universal Logistics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.