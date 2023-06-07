Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Trading Down 1.5%

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 8,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMGNF shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group to €24.30 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

