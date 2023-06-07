University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading 3.3% Higher

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company.

