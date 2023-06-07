Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.07. 2,128,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,470. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

