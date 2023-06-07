Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corning were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Corning by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,039,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,260. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,885. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

