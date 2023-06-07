Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.85 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 173,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2,594.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $46.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,208.29. 566,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,277.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,129.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.