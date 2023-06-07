Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in State Street were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in State Street by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

