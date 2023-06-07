Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after buying an additional 464,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 247,064 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS remained flat at $161.47 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 785,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

