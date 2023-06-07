Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.