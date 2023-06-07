Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet Price Performance

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. 5,443,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,894. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.