Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,900 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.19. 2,150,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,618. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

