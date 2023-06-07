Utah Retirement Systems Sells 264 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $227.72. 498,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,956. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $218.61 and a one year high of $356.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

