Utah Retirement Systems Sells 347 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hershey were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,865. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

