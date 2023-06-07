Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after buying an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.00.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

