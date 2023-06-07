Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,636. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.