Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Vale alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.