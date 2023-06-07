Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.22. 2,448,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.