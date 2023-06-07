Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 6.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 12,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $875.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 81.79% and a negative net margin of 38.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

