Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Increased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

VDE stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.82. 187,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.49. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

