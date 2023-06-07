Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

