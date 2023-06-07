Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 842.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,710. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $115.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.