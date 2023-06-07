Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 126,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,501. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $273.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

