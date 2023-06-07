Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 173,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after buying an additional 109,491 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,059,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,323,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $239.46. 90,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average is $243.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

