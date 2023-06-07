Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $426.50

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $426.50 and last traded at $423.95, with a volume of 286492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $424.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

